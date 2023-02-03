PLANS have been revealed to build 23 new homes at the former site of an Aldi store which has been empty for almost 10 years.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has submitted a planning application to redevelop the site in Rhymney.

The former Aldi store was demolished in 2014, and the site has largely remained empty since, apart from temporary uses including being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre during the pandemic.

Plans submitted by the council involve a range of house types and sizes – including affordable housing.

The proposed 23 residential units (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Cllr Shayne Cook, the Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “These are exciting plans to develop on a site of historical importance in Rhymney, having first been developed as part of the Rhymney Brewery in 1839 and linked closely to the local ironworks.

“There has been a lack of development to the north of the county borough in recent years, so this will be a fantastic opportunity to bring new high-quality housing to Rhymney.”

Planting is planned throughout the development and biodiversity is promoted.