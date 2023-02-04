WHAT do Newport and Batman's home of Gotham City have in common?

Thankfully it's not the frequency of attacks by murderous clowns, but a rather more musical similarity.

A moment in the new video game Gotham Knights features a song by Newport band Bad Sam - and it was such a surprise the band themselves didn't know it would be included.

In one scene the Joker's henchwoman Harley Quinn - famously portrayed on screen by Margot Robbie - can be seen listening to the song Something in the Water from the album Working Class Holocaust.

And no one was more surprised than band member and owner of Newport record store Dean Beddis.

“Last week our old bass player, who is not in the band any more, was playing the game Gotham Knights and there was a section where Harley Quinn has got a set of headphones on and our single can be heard," he said.

“It's me singing, it’s our vocals and our music, but nobody told us it would be in there."

The song by Bad Sam can be heard in the background in the first ten seconds of the clip

He added: “Harley Quinn listens to Bad Sam! I am really pleased that our music was in it, and in a game that would have sold hundreds, maybe thousands of copies around the world.

“It’s brilliant as it was the top game of last year, it's Batman and Harley Quinn together so it was a huge corporation and I am really pleased.

“After finding out from our old bass player, we got in touch with this guy who we did some mixes for and he confirmed it was used in the game.

“Whether we will get some money or a one-off payment we will see, it probably won't be much as it's called incidental music when it's played in the background.

“My son, who is ten, and daughter, five, laughed their heads off when I told them the news and they thought it was brilliant.”