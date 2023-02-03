A VIOLENT man gouged his girlfriend’s eyes and broke her rib with a kick during a brutal attack in the early hours last Boxing Day.

Kane Price, 32, carried out the shocking alcohol-fuelled assault after the couple had been to his grandmother’s house for Christmas dinner and then at a party.

The jealous defendant from Newport had accused his now ex-partner of flirting with his friends at the gathering.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told the city’s crown court how Price punched and kicked the woman to the face after they arrived back at his flat.

“The defendant was screaming at her while she was crying,” he said.

“He was ragging her by her hair and pulling her across the living room.

“The defendant gouged her and placed both his thumbs into her eyes.

“He then put his hands around her neck and started to squeeze tightly until she felt like she was about to lose consciousness.

“She said she was seeing stars and she thought she was going to die.”

Price also assaulted her last October when he left her with a black eye after punching and kicking her in the face after they’d been to the Man of Gwent pub.

In a powerful victim impact statement read to the court the woman said that at first: “I believed he was the one.”

But she soon found herself “physically and mentally drained” as Price’s behaviour changed during the course of their 12-month relationship.

The woman said the defendant would constantly belittle her and call her names like “Muppet”.

She said: “My hair is falling out.

“I’ve started having flashbacks and bad panic attacks and I’m on edge all the time.

“I have a constant feeling of numbness.

“He’s made me feel so worthless.

“The abuse I have received will live with me for the rest of my life.”

Price, of Hendre Farm Drive, admitted intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

The defendant has 20 previous convictions for 28 offences including five for violence.

Gareth Williams, representing Price, said his client had been orphaned by the age of 16.

He told the court there was “little mitigation” he could put forward but asked for the defendant’s guilty pleas to be taken into account.

“There was too much drinking involved and he was unable to control his temper,” Mr Williams added.

The judge, Recorder Joanna Evans, told Price: “It is clear your victim has been utterly terrified and traumatised at your hands.

“There was cruelty and viciousness involved in the gouging.”

The defendant was jailed for five years.

He was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.