JET2 has issued a travel update for UK holidaymakers who are travelling to Spain this month as local industrial could cause disruption.

The action will affect those flying to Alicante, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote and more airports on February 6.

As reported by the Express, Jet2 said: “We wanted to let you know that industrial strike action is taking place on Monday, February 6, supported by the air traffic service in Spain.

“This means that if you’re affected, rest assured we’ll try to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“Please arrive at the airport at least two hours before your departure time. Check-in closes 40 minutes before a flight’s scheduled departure time.

Brits heading to Spain should be aware of industrial action, Jet 2 says (Image: PA)

“For up-to-date information, please check this web page again, as well as the departure screens and listen out for any announcements. We’ll have you on your way as soon as we can.”

The first day of strike action began on January 30, with workers from 16 Spanish airports taking part.

According to local media site SUR, strike action will also take place on February 13, 20 and 27.

Airports affected by Spain strikes

The airports affected by the strike are:

Alicante-Elche Castellon Cuatro Vientos (Madrid) El Hierro Fuerteventura Ibiza Jerez Lanzarote La Coruna La Palma Lleida Murcia Sabadell Seville Valencia Vigo

You can find out more information and advice via the Jet2 website.