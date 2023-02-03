CALLING all Samsung fans, here are six hidden features that you really should know about.

Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the mobile phone retailer Fonehouse has rounded up its top tips and tricks you might not know that your Samsung is capable of.

Whether it's a setting to limit your exposure to blue light or handy voice command settings, you don't want to be missing out on these nifty features.

Samsung tricks you might not know your phone can do

Limit Blue Light with Eye Comfort Shield

You can limit your exposure to blue light and use warmer colours instead with Samsung's Eye Comfort Shield feature.

This nifty feature is more comfortable and reduces the strain on your eyes when using your smartphone.

Not to mention, it can make it easier for you ro fall asleep at night.

How do I find this feature?

Go to Settings > Open Display > Toggle to turn on the Eye Comfort Shield switch to enable the default options > Tap Eye Comfort Shield and edit to make necessary alterations for how you like it.

You can schedule the feature to come on at certain times of day by tapping Set Schedule and then choosing your preferred option.

Run Two Versions of a Messaging App

Need for work-life balance? Say no more!

You can keep your personal and work accounts separate by using Dual Messenger.

This allows you to use two different accounts for the same messaging app on the same device.

The feature works by making a clone of messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Messenger and allowing you to log in to and send and receive messages to and from either of the two active app accounts.

You can tell the difference between the two versions because the cloned app features two circles in the bottom right of the icon.

How do I find this feature?

Go to Settings > Open Advanced Features > Go to Dual Messenger > Tap the switch next to the app you want to clone > Tap Install > Read the disclaimer and tap Confirm > If you want to use a separate contacts list for the cloned app, toggle this setting to On.

Take Selfies Using Voice Commands

If you find getting the perfect selfie a struggle, this hidden voice command trick might just be what you need.

All you need to do is set up your voice command settings with phrases such as "cheese", "shoot", "capture" or "record video” if you want to film.

Gone are the days of blurry pictures and awkward manoeuvers to tap the circle - it does it all for you!

How do I find this feature?

Open the Camera app > Tap the Settings cog in the top-left corner > Scroll and tap Shooting Methods > Tap the toggles next to Voice Control.

Mute Incoming Calls or Alarms by Flipping Your Phone Over

Have you ever rushed to turn your alarm off or reject an untimely call in an important meeting or conversation?

Yeah, us too.

Now, it's easier than ever to mute those interruptions by simply turning your device face down or by putting your hand over the screen.

How do I find this feature?

Go to Settings > Open Advanced Features > Go to Motions and Gestures > Scroll down to Easy Mute and slide the toggle to activate it.

Add Background Effects to Video Calls

Samsung's video call effects feature lets you apply background effects to calls on apps such as Duo, Messenger and WhatsApp.

How do I find this feature?

Go to Settings > Open Advanced Features > Tap the toggle by Video call effects > Scroll down, and toggle on Video call effects to enable > Tap into Video call effects to see the background options.

Once you make a video call, the effects are available to change in-app so you can swap them if you’re not happy with how it looks by tapping the Settings icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and choosing one of the options given to change instantly.

Hide Items in a Secure Folder

Samsung phones also have the option to create a Secure Folder, a specially protected area of your device where you can store any kind of file you want that no one else can access as it requires extra authentication.

All the data inside it is fully encrypted too which means it’s almost impossible for it to be hacked.

How do I find this feature?

Go to Settings > Open Biometrics and Security > Tap Secure Folder > Tap Sign in, Continue or Agree > Enter your Samsung Account details, then tap Sign in or OK > Tap Continue on permissions > Choose the lock method you wish to use, then tap Next > Enter the lock method, then choose Continue > Enter the lock method again, then choose Confirm.

A shortcut to the Secure Folder will be added to your Home and Apps screen where you can now add new files and apps too.