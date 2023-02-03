AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Newbridge Road, Caerphilly due to a burst water main.
Repair works are currently being carried out.
Repair works are currently underway. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council
The closure is either side of the junctions of Elim Way, traffic can divert through Elim Way or turn around.
