AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Newbridge Road, Caerphilly due to a burst water main.

Repair works are currently being carried out.

South Wales Argus: Repair works are currently underwayRepair works are currently underway (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

The closure is either side of the junctions of Elim Way, traffic can divert through Elim Way or turn around.