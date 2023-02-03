NEWPORT County fans heading to Rodney Parade to see the Exiles take on Swindon Town tomorrow should set out early, police have said.

While Saturday League Two fixtures usually kick off at 3pm, Saturday's game was moved to 12.45pm - a move County said was down to "safety concerns".

Tomorrow will also see Wales kick off its 2023 Six Nations campaign against Ireland at the Principality Stadium, which will get under way at 2.15pm.

Huw Evans Agency & PA Wire (Image: Huw Evans Agency & PA Wire)

Gwent Police issue advice ahead of busy day of fixtures tomorrow afternoon. Picture: Huw Evans Agency & PA Wire

Pubs and bars in and around Newport City Centre are expected to be busier than usual, due to the clash of the two fixtures with Gwent Police out in force to make sure everybody is safe.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Newport play against Swindon Town at Rodney Parade in Newport.

“If you have tickets, please head down to the ground as early as possible to avoid the rush.

“Our officers will be out and about, ready to welcome everyone to Newport and make sure everybody has a safe and enjoyable time.

This Saturday (4 February), Newport play against Swindon at Rodney Parade, Newport⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



If you have tickets, please head down to the ground as early as possible to avoid the rush.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/YEAOqXdQ4t — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) February 3, 2023

🚗 never drive under the influence of drink or drugs

👀 look out for others

📲 report any inappropriate behaviour.



Thank you for helping us keep Gwent safe🤝



3/3 — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) February 3, 2023

“As fans across Gwent prepare to support their team, make sure your squad is ready by remembering if drinking, drink responsibility. Thank you for helping us keep Gwent Safe.”

The police have issued the following advice: never drive under the influence of drink or drugs, to look out for others and report any inappropriate behaviour.