POLICE have condemned a "reckless and selfish" driver who killed his friend in a drink-fuelled crash.

Rhymney man Ricky Davies was today, Friday, sentenced to eight years in prison for causing the death of Dafydd Hughes by dangerous driving.

Davies aged 30, of Aneurin Terrace, had earlier pleaded guilty to multiple driving offences.

He was the driver in a crash in Shirenewton at around 1.30pm on Sunday, May 8 last year, in which, his passenger, 18-year-old Mr Hughes, from Abertysswg, died.

Away from the court, PC Spencer Clease, the officer in the case, said drivers had a responsibility to ensure the safety of everyone around them.

“Davies’s reckless and selfish actions have led to the death of his friend," PC Clease said.

“There are no excuses for deciding to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs nor driving dangerously. It can have devastating impact on others as shown in this case.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs forms part of the ‘fatal five’ offences, along with careless driving, mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel - your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.”

Davies pleaded guilty to six charges: causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without insurance and a licence.

Following sentencing, Mr Hughes' family also released a statement.

“On the 8 May 2022, our lives changed forever," they said. "Our beautiful boy Dafydd was taken from us.

"No sentence will ever be enough for the loss we have suffered as a family. However, the sentence given today has given us justice for Dafydd.”

Gwent Police has recently launched a new initiative, called DRIVE, which allows members of the public to anonymously report anyone suspected of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

To use the service, text ‘DRIVE’ followed by as much detail as possible to 66777 and the force receive a report one which it can act.