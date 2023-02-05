NEWPORT centre is ever-evolving, so we thought we'd take a look back at how one part of the city used to look in the early 2000s.

These pictures are from 2004, 2005 and 2009 and even include an interesting artists impression of what the square could look like after redevelopment.

You'll notice the clock was still part of the plan then. But it was dismantled, put in storage and is now to be found on a roundabout at Spytty.

We also reported today how Commercial Street had changed since 2008 - have a look here.

South Wales Argus: submitted artist impression of john frost square

An artist's impression of the redeveloped John Frost Square.

South Wales Argus: SWA CATHERINE BOOKER 16.1.09 GENERIC PICTURE OF JOHN FROST SQUARE , NEWPORT

John Frost Square, pictured in January 2009.

South Wales Argus: SWA CATHERINE BOOKER 16.1.09 GENERIC PICTURE OF JOHN FROST SQUARE , NEWPORT

John Frost Square seen from above, pictured in January 2009.

South Wales Argus: NEWPORT PENDRE 29.04.04 The clock, John Frost Square

The clock in John Frost Square, pictured in April 2004.

South Wales Argus: NEWPORT PENDRE 29.04.04 Newport Museum and Art Gallery, John Frost Square

Newport Museum and Art Gallery in John Frost Square, pictured in April 2004.

South Wales Argus: NEWPORT PENDRE 29.04.04 John Frost Square from Newport Museum and Art Gallery

John Frost Square, pictured in April 2004.

South Wales Argus: NEWPORT PENDRE 29.04.04 John Frost Square and Newport Museum and Art Gallery

John Frost Square and Newport Museum and Art Gallery, pictured in April 2004.

South Wales Argus: KINGSWAY PENDRE 21.07.05 Kingsway Centre entrance on John Frost Square

The entrance to the Kingsway Centre in John Frost Square, pictured in July 2005.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK REPORTER-LISA 29-04-05 NEWPORT CITY CENTRE REDEVELOPMENT JOHN FROST SQUARE

John Frost Square, pictured in April 2005.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK REPORTER-JH 22-10-05 LAUNCH OF THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION POPPY APPEAL IN JOHN FROST SQUARE

The launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in John Frost Sqaure in October 2005.