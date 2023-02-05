NEWPORT centre is ever-evolving, so we thought we'd take a look back at how one part of the city used to look in the early 2000s.

These pictures are from 2004, 2005 and 2009 and even include an interesting artists impression of what the square could look like after redevelopment.

You'll notice the clock was still part of the plan then. But it was dismantled, put in storage and is now to be found on a roundabout at Spytty.

An artist's impression of the redeveloped John Frost Square.

John Frost Square, pictured in January 2009.

John Frost Square, pictured in January 2009.

John Frost Square, pictured in January 2009.

John Frost Square seen from above, pictured in January 2009.

The clock in John Frost Square, pictured in April 2004.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery in John Frost Square, pictured in April 2004.

John Frost Square, pictured in April 2004.

John Frost Square and Newport Museum and Art Gallery, pictured in April 2004.

The entrance to the Kingsway Centre in John Frost Square, pictured in July 2005.

John Frost Square, pictured in April 2005.

The launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in John Frost Sqaure in October 2005.