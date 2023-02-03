THE mother and aunts of Shirenewton crash victim Dafydd Hughes have paid tribute to the 18-year-old, remembering him as a “proper joker” who was “always smiling”.

Mr Hughes, from Abertysswg, was killed in a crash on the B4235 last May 8.

On Friday, his killer and friend, Ricky Davies, was jailed for eight years for causing death by dangerous driving.

During that hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe read out victim impact statements to the court.

Mr Hughes’ mother, Emma, described hearing about her son’s death as “the worst news imaginable”.

After initial disbelief, she has been left feeling “sad and empty”.

She described “boy’s boy” Mr Hughes as being at “100 miles per hour from the time he was walking”, who was “into everything” and “kept me on my toes”.

After leaving Rhymney Comprehensive School, Mr Hughes “worked hard” as a bricklayer.

In his spare time, he “loved the outdoors”, especially fishing and riding his bike.

Mr Hughes was also a “doting” uncle and Ms Hughes said she would tell his younger relatives, when they are old enough, “what a special person he was”.

“No parent should have to plan their baby’s funeral,” she said, adding that “the person responsible for this is someone I know”.

“This has affected the community and caused bad feeling,” Ms Hughes said.

“We have missed out on so much because we’ve lost him, but he has lost his life.

“He was my baby.”

Aunt Hayley Davies said her nephew’s death had “left a hole” in the hearts of his grandparents, who helped bring him up.

“As a family we’ve been left hoping and praying we get justice for him,” she said.

Another aunt, Laura Hughes, said the incident had “a profound effect on us” and Mr Hughes’ younger relatives would “never recover” from his death.

“As a family I don’t think we will ever come to terms with the loss of Dafydd,” she said, adding that he was the family’s “life and soul”.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke told Davies he had caused “immeasurable pain and lifelong suffering and grief to so many”.

She noted around 300 people had attended a memorial service for Mr Hughes, which “shows how much and how widely he is missed”.

“The blame was all yours,” she told the defendant.

“No sentence passed by this court is ever going to adequately reflect the harm you’ve done and the grief you’ve caused.

“His life was precious,” she said of Mr Hughes, adding that the value of his life was “uncalculable” for his “close-knit and loving” family.