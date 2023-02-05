JOHN Sicolo - owner of legendary rock venue TJs in Newport - died in March 2010.

By July that year an open-air concert in tribute to John was held in John Frost Square - called TJs in the Square.

Thousands flocked to the city centre to see bands such as Goldie Lookin' Chain, Novocaine, Darling Buds, Flyscreen and Sick Livers to name just a few.

Many of those bands found their feet in TJ’s in those heady days and played one-off sets for 2,200 people.

