THE body of a woman has been found, police have confirmed.

A 50-year-old woman was found on Harbour Beach, Barry, over the weekend.

South Wales Police say there are no suspicious circumstances linked to the incident.

The force offered their condolences to the family involved.

A police spokesperson said: "The body of a 50-year-old woman was found on Harbour Beach, Barry, just before 8am on Monday, January 30.

"There are no suspicious circumstances. Her next of kin and HM Coroner has been informed.

"Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this time."