PLANS for a flat conversion and tanning salon in Ebbw Vale have been recommended for approval by Blaenau Gwent planners – despite being against policy.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Planning committee, councillors will discuss an application by Geksel Temel for a four-storey extension at the back of 16 Market Street, Ebbw Vale, that would help create five flats at the property.

Mr Temel also wants permission for a tanning salon to be allowed in the lower ground floor space while the current barber shop at street level would remain.

He also wants to replace the shop front.

Planning officer Jane Engel said: “The application is being presented to committee as it is contrary to policy which states, the change of use of the ground floor units to residential use in the town centre will not be permitted.”

Each flat would have an open plan living room and kitchen, separate bedroom and a bathroom.

Access to the flats is by an internal staircase accessed from the rear of the mid-terrace four-storey property, which is inside the town centre but outside the primary retail area.

Ms Engel said: “The ground floor is currently occupied as a barbers, the lower ground floor is used as storage and the upper floors are vacant.

“The proposal includes a four storey extension to the rear to facilitate the provision of a flat to the rear of the barbers shop at ground floor, two flats at first floor and another two flats on the second floor.

Ms Engel advises councillors that the application should be granted as there are “material considerations” to disregard the policy.

Ms Engel said: “The proposed flat would not face onto Market Street, but would be located to the rear of the property.

“As the active commercial unit and shop front will be retained, the residential flat would not form part of the town centre street frontage.

“The proposal is for self-contained flats which will contribute to the mix of dwelling types in the county borough.

“The proposed change of use of the lower ground floor from storage to a tanning salon accords with policy which encourages a diversity of uses within the town centre and the proposed use is considered acceptable in this location.

“In conclusion, the development is considered to be acceptable and approval is recommended.”