Deborah Bayliff said she ‘dreads to think who else is going through this’ and has been forced to rely on her son and daughter for money.

Ms Bayliff, who suffers with connective tissue disease, was a carer for her mother for over 10 years until she went into a home in November 2022.

Ms Bayliff recieved £200 a month carers allowance for looking after her mother.

After her mother went into a home on November 10, Ms Bayliff's payments stopped and she recieved no money until Christmas Eve, 2022.

Ms Bayliff has also been battling breast cancer for which she had two operations, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) said there is a ‘strong safety net for anyone with a long-term health condition’ whilst Blaenau Gwent Council said they ‘will not comment on the circumstances of an individual.’

Deborah Bayliff said she has been left living on £200 a month (Image: Deborah Bayliff)

Ms Bayliff said: “The council left me for over a month with no money and I only got some cash when Citizens Advice got involved.

“I dread to think who else is going through something like this.

“I have been accepted for sick pay which will be around £600 a month but I have been told I can’t have this until April.

“This has left me living on £200 a month meaning I have fallen behind on bills.

“You don’t expect to be treated like this and the stress caused me to suffer from nerves and depression over Christmas.

“The gas has nearly gone; I am now debating whether to downsize to try and get some money back.”

Ms Bayliff said she is currently waiting for a procedure on her hands and hopes to return to work soon.

A DWP Spokesperson said: “For anyone with a disability or long-term health condition, there is a strong financial safety net, including Statutory Sick Pay, Employment and Support Allowance and Universal Credit.

“Personal Independence Payment is also available for those who have a daily living and/or mobility needs for three months and are expected to have these for at least another nine months.

“PIP assessments are carried out by trained healthcare professionals, who carefully consider how an individual’s disability or long-term health condition impacts their day-to-day life.”

In line with inflation DWP are increasing disability payments by making an extra £150 disability support payment.

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent council said: “Blaenau Gwent Council will not comment on the circumstances of an individual.

“We would advise anyone concerned about financial or benefits issues to contact us by telephone or e-mail or visit one of our town centre community hubs, where the relevant advice and support can be given.

“All contact details and information on the hubs is available on our website, together with lots of advice on Cost-of-Living support.”