A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Neil Espin, 43, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and simple possession of amphetamine.

MORE NEWS: Man gouged girlfriend's eyes and broke her rib with kick in brutal Boxing Day attack

Espin’s offences were committed last year between September 29, 2022, and October 22, 2022.

His sentence was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Espin he would get “substantial credit” for his guilty pleas.