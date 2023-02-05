Earlier this week, I was pleased to host an International Trade Reception.

The event is part of my plans as Shadow International Trade Secretary to boost trade and support British businesses in exporting their products and services, boosting British jobs and attracting investment.

The event saw more than 200 UK and global business leaders meet with Keir Starmer and I, and my Shadow Cabinet colleagues. Joining us were more than 100 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, including representatives from all G7 countries - the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, alongside other key countries including India, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia.

At the event, I reiterated Labour’s commitment to a pro-trade, pro-business, pro-worker agenda.

Let’s face it – the Tory government is too weak and divided to focus on the job – so it’s up to Labour to come up with a plan and bring people together. Britain is a great trading nation, but we are being let down by a failing government that has broken promise after promise on international trade.

But there is an alternative.

Labour would support exporters to boost growth and create high-quality jobs. The UK can lead on the world stage in tackling the climate crisis and creating the jobs of the future.

Labour would create climate export hubs in every nation and region of the UK working in partnership with businesses, the devolved administrations and local leaders, to ensure that our country is at the cutting edge of developing emerging climate technologies. With Labour, trade negotiators would be tasked with ensuring that every nation and region benefits from trade deals.

It’s clear that only Labour can deliver growth, drive innovation, and raise investment for this country. The government lurches from one scandal to the next, with a prime minister too weak to lead.

Everyone knew Nadhim Zahawi couldn’t remain in post, but it seems Rishi Sunak was the last one to realise he was in the wrong.

What is worse is that while the Tories are consumed with trying to sort out their own conduct, they’re not concentrating on running the country – on creating jobs, on improving services or on helping people through the cost of living crisis.

The Tories have been in power for 13 years – they’re out of ideas and out of touch. It’s time they were out of office.