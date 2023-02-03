A NEWPORT man is to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Paul Frazer, 52, of Lighthouse Park, St Brides Wentlooge, admitted assaulting Ken Gourlay on September 20, 2021.
The defendant was due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Friday, February 3, but the case was adjourned until later this month because of an administrative issue.
Frazer was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here