A CALDICOT company has scooped up three wedding awards, including National Wedding Caterer of the Year.

Launching in 2019 with just five employees by father of three Joshua Currall, Pickled Pumpkin Catering only started providing for weddings in 2020.

Located on Crick Road, Pickled Pumpkin catered for more than 80 weddings last year and expanded their business by opening The Lodge by Cefn Tilla in Chepstow Road, near Usk in August 2022.

The Pickled Pumpkin team at the Welsh National Wedding Awards (Image: Joshua Currall)

The Pickled Pumpkin team at the Welsh National Wedding Awards. Picture: Joshua Currall

The Lodge Bistro by Pickled Pumpkin Catering opened following a £600,000 investment and is a joint venture between local businessman Robert Evans and Mr Currall.

Mr Currall, who has been cooking since he was 15, said: “My family are all in business, I wanted to express myself with my company and I feel like we have put our stamp on the wedding market.

“I am so proud of the team and what we have achieved, we have worked so hard.

“2023 looks to be a record-breaking year where we estimate to cater for around 400 couples and clients at corporate and wedding couples.

“We are doing a re-launch at the Lodge Bistro the concept is British Modern Tapas which is a cool way of eating.

“We want to make it more of a family experience.”

Inside the Lodge Bistro (Image: Joshua Currall)

Inside the Lodge Bistro. Picture: Joshua Currall

A sweet tooth lover's dream (Image: Joshua Currall)

A sweet tooth lover's dream. Picture: Joshua Currall

Pickled Pumpkin won Wedding Specialist 2022 at Best of Welsh Wedding Awards, Best Wedding Caterer of the Year 2022 at Welsh National Wedding Awards and Caterer of the Year 2022 at the Prestige Awards.

In 2020 the caterer provided vegetable and afternoon tea boxes to the local community.