Talking Crime Crime's latest podcast sees a man talk about what it was like being wrongfully imprisoned, how Charles Bronson protected him behind bards, and why he now helps other people escape wrongful convictions.

Michael O'Brien was one of three men, known as the Cardiff Newsagent Three, who were wrongly accused of killing newsagent Phillip Saunders with a shovel in the backyard of his Cardiff home in 1987.

The conviction of the group in 1988 was rooted in a confession from a man named Darren Hall, who claimed they served as a lookout during a disastrous robbery.

But Hall's confession was later retracted, and a court of appeal quashed the conviction citing his antisocial personality disorder at the time.

The tactics employed by South Wales Police also faced criticism during the Criminal Cases Review Commission, particularly with regard to interrogating suspects.

Michael O'Brien, Darren Hall and Ellis Sherwood served 11 years in prison before being released in 1999.

Talking True Crime is a new podcast from the True Crime Newsquest Team and features conversations with reporters, journalists, experts, law enforcement, and others to discuss some of Britain's biggest cases, crimes, the justice system, and more.