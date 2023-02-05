WHILE it might have seemed bizarre just a few years ago, an increasing number of people are giving up their day jobs and turning to social media to pay the bills.

And if you can make it work there's a big audience out there, with 1.44 billion people using Instagram, and 1.1 billion on Tiktok.

Meet Newport’s top five influences that have found success on both platforms after quitting their jobs to create content full-time.

Cat Keenan

Along with her partner Shaun Nyland, Ms Keenan gained a massive following on tiktok, after sharing family friendly content with their children Tommy James and Leo Nyland.

Cat Keenans tiktok page. Image: Tiktok

She was previously in debt before joining tiktok and during lockdown she and her partner both quit their jobs and earned enough money to pay off their mortgage on their house in Chepstow.

She has two million followers and can be found under the handle @itscatkeenan.

Shaun Nyland

This man from Newport, joined tiktok before his partner Cat Keenan in 2019 after quitting his job in DPD sales to focus on social media.

Shaun Nyland tiktok page. Image: Tiktok

He gained inspiration from entrepreneur Gary Vee, who said tiktok would be the next big thing and he was right, his content was based on pranking his partner and then gained success when they did videos together.

He has over 4.5 million followers and is under the handle Shaun.Nyland on Tiktok and shaunnyland_ on Instagram.

Wendy Louise Jones

This traveller from Ebbw Vale has become a tiktok sensation after sharing videos of her life and how she has overcome a number of health battles.

Wendy Louise Jones on Tiktok. Picture: Wendy Louise Jones

Her content follows her life as a traveller, and plans to inspire other travellers in her community to follow their dreams.

You can find her on Tiktok under the name miss Wendy Louise Jones, she has 39,500 followers.

Harriett Croker

The 29-year-old from Rhiwderin is popular on Tiktok due to her video promoting body image positivity.

Harriett Croker has gained a fan following called the Crockets. Picture: Harriett Croker.

Ms Croker has gained 34,600 followers because of her content from her love of football to having a body piercing and has even gained a fan following called the crokets.

You can find her on Tiktok at: harriettcxo

Hayley Townsend

This Blackwood mum was on the verge of losing her house after becoming crippled with debt and didn’t even have a social media account three years ago and has become a popular influencer.

After taking the plunge and quitting her job, took to social media to sell beauty products through network marketing on Instagram.

Hayley Townsend is well known for her Welsh Skits - showing outsides Wales culture.

She is well known on Tiktok for her videos showing Welsh culture to outsiders and has 21,200 followers. You can find her on tiktok under: Hayleytee and on Instagram as hayleyloutownsend