IT’S either a complete nuisance or a handy way to advertise - but for a Cwmbran business the pitfalls of fly-posting were made all too clear at Newport Magistrates Court.

Business owner Kyle Mabe’s Guttering and Cleaning Services was prosecuted by the council after committing 28 fly-posting offences over a five-month period.

In total Mabe, 35, was ordered to pay more than £3,000 in fines and costs after being found guilty in his absence.

Mabe was handed a £2,500 fine - the maximum allowable for such offences - and also ordered to pay £363.63 in costs, and a £181 court surcharge.

Cllr Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said she was pleased to see the maximum fine applied.

“I’m very pleased that the court has found in our favour and imposed the maximum fine allowed in this case,” she said.

“Fly-posting may seem like a trivial thing, but it is a criminal offence, and we will take action against anyone who repeatedly engages in it.

“Hopefully, the size of the fine issued will serve as a deterrent to others to not engage in fly-posting, and also to not ignore warnings that we send out.

“We are always happy to work with businesses, and we have a number of channels available to them to advertise their services, including Newport Matters and roundabout sponsorship. I’d advise any business looking for support to get in touch.”