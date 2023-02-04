NEWPORT city centre provides ‘good opportunities’ for businesses despite some ‘devastating losses’ in recent years - that's the opinion of a number of business and council leaders.

In an application submitted to convert the old British Home Stores space into a bank, property development company Garrison Barclay Estates said there has been “very little interest” from new traders looking to open in the city centre.

Newport has seen a number of high-profile business departures – with Debenhams and Admiral among the biggest – and there are several empty units on Commercial Street.

However, several independent businesses have opened up in the city since the pandemic - in particular after Newport Market reopened in March 2021 following a huge redevelopment project, the restoration of Market Arcade, and since new owners took over Newport Arcade in October.

Dan Smith, of M4 Property Consultants, said locally-based agents with an interest in growing Newport as a city tended to have a different experience to those acting from afar.

He cited Newport Arcade, and ongoing talks over the future of the former Clarks store on Commercial Street – where previous proposals to establish a Tim Hortons failed – as examples of where locally-based agents have been able to drum up interest.

Newport Arcade is under new ownership, with a new look and an array of new traders based there. (Image: Newsquest)

“We’ve found very much that if you’re proactive and willing to work with potential tenants there’s demand there,” he said.

“There’s a lot of start-up businesses that we are working with.

“There are a number of locals that want to set up. I think Covid had an effect with people thinking about what they wanted to do with their lives and giving their own business a try.

“But we’re also working with a number of national operators. So as part of our role we target national retailers and look to bring them to Newport. There’s good opportunities in Newport.

“What we’ve got to do is make sure Newport is in front of these people and is being promoted positively.

“What better way to do that is having the BID – which represents more than 600 city centre businesses – proactively approach them about the opportunities in Newport.”

Leader of the Newport Conservative group, Cllr Matthew Evans, said: “Clearly there has been some devastating losses. But there are businesses out there.

“The advantage we have over Cardiff or Bristol is it’s cheaper here. We are well-situated and have very good road and rail links.”

An artist's impression of what the new leisure centre in Newport will look like

Cllr Evans said the recent developments at the Market and Arcade were “clearly a step in the right direction”.

“Both the Market and Friars Walk are still very popular,” he said.

“But we do need to have more reasons for people to shop in the city centre. We’re competing with Cardiff and Bristol, but also Cribbs Causeway and Cwmbran.

“We just need to be imaginative and think of ways to encourage people to come in.”

Cllr Evans suggested free parking and free bus travel could help boost the city’s day-time economy, and new leisure facilities and a boost to the night-time economy, as well as “more quality hotels in the city centre” could benefit Newport.

“Ultimately the public will decide,” he said. “If they feel they can get better value, they’ll go to Cardiff and Cwmbran.”

Inside the restaurant and bar area at the newly-opened Mercure Hotel..

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: “It has been pleasing to see new, independent traders opening up in the city centre in recent months including in the newly refurbished Newport Arcade and Newport Market.

“It is hoped this is a trend that continues and that these businesses flourish.

“It is vital that people shop local because they can only survive if they are used.

“However, it must be acknowledged that these are challenging times with the cost-of-living crisis impacting on businesses, customers and the council itself. Retail shopping is also in transition with the growth of online shopping.

“The council has long recognised that traditional centres today need a mixture of uses to thrive and become places where people want to live and work as well as visit.

“The council is already committed to the delivery of new, modern leisure facility and Coleg Gwent is progressing with their plans to bring their Newport campus into the City Centre.

Crowds fill Newport streets as city's food festival returned in 2022. (Image: Ollie Barnes)

“It is also organising and supporting events that bring footfall into the city centre and this year that will include the City of Newport Marathon, the National Armed Forces Day commemoration which is taking place in Newport and the ever-popular Food Festival.

“Change will not happen overnight, but the council will continue to look for ways it can assist local businesses, and boost footfall in the city centre, but more government funding will be essential.”

“We need to be positive about Newport,” said Mr Smith. “We need to be realistic, but there are a lot of positives in Newport and we need to shout about it.

“Otherwise, [businesses] will disappear if people do not come out and support them.

“The people of Newport, when these shops are open, have to spend their money there.”