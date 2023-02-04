WAS it a bird? Was it a plane? Was it a bomb!? Why were police on a beach?

Ever vigilant, the people of Barry noticed a police presence on the Knap this week.

A post was put up on Facebook on February 2 saying, “Not something you see every day!? Blue lights flashing,” with a photo of a police car on the pebbles at the Knap.

Once the police were spotted, the rumour mill began to roll on social media.

One person said, “probably fish being charged with battery,” another said, “they’re looking for the seagull who stole my chips!” and another assumed, "perhaps it's the Happy Valley film crew looking for Tommy Lee Royce."

Police were called out to the beach in Barry during the week. Photo Sarah Gittins

Finally, a member of the Barry public informed the community that the police were on the beach dealing with a potential bomb incident.

The person wrote: “They’re there for a possible bomb. The tide has gone out so much it has shown a long metal stick thing, with lots of wires attached and we’re waiting for the bomb squad to arrive.”

And in fact the police were on the beach looking into a suspected bomb threat, however it turned out it was not a bomb, just an old motor boat…

In a statement on the incident, South Wales Police said: “A member of the public reported concerns that there was an unexploded bomb on the beach.

“It was found to be an old boat motor.”

Guess it’s better to be safe rather than sorry…