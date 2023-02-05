HAPPY Valley recently returned to our screens for the final time, with viewers taking in all the drama of its third series.

The new six-episode BBC One drama returned on New Year’s Day following Sarah Lancashire’s character Sergeant Catherine Cawood on the trail of murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce.

Fans of the multi-Bafta-winning show will see the final series come to an end on Sunday.

If you’re sad to see the back of the highly praised drama, why not get your Happy Valley fix and test your knowledge of the characters, storylines and more in our quiz?

Whether you've been following along from the start or you've recently binge-watched your way to the final series, see how your knowledge about the BBC One drama fares with our quiz.

How to watch Happy Valley's final episode

Happy Valley's final episode will air on Sunday, February 5.

Viewers can tune into BBC One at 9pm to see how all the action and drama concludes.