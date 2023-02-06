HUNDREDS of UK bank branches are set to close for good this year, leaving thousands of customers without access to an in person branch.
HSBC, Natwest, Lloyds, Barclays, Halifax, TSB and Santander are all among major banks that are shutting branches across the country in the coming months.
All of them have cited the increase in people banking online rather than in person as a reason for the closures.
New data from cash machine network, LINK, has revealed there are 266 branches already planned for closure this year.
HSBC is set to close 114 branches, Natwest will close 52, while Barclays is set to shut its doors at 41 locations.
Lloyds will shut 23 sites, Halifax will close 20, while TSB is shutting nine branches and Santader is shutting five this year.
These are the closing dates and locations for every bank branch currently scheduled for closure in 2023.
Barclays branch closures
- Amersham - March 1
- Bargoed - April 14
- Barnoldswick - April 14
- Bedale - April 26
- Birmingham - March 10
- Bishop Auckland - April 21
- Bridgwater - April 26
- Bridlington - March 6
- Chislehurst - May 4
- Dagenham - March 3
- Ellesmere Port - March 2
- Flitwick - April 14
- Gosport - April 26
- Guiseley - April 12
- Heywood - April 28
- Hunstanton - April 12
- Keswick - April 21
- Leeds - April 21
- Leyburn - May 5
- Liskeard - March 2
- London, Green Street - April 20
- London, Tower Bridge Road - April 19
- London, Walworth Road - April 13
- London (Fleet Street) - May 3
- Macclesfield - April 14
- Milton Keynes - April 18
- Oakham - April 28
- Oundle - May 5
- Radlett - May 5
- Shenfield - April 19
- Sittingbourne - March 8
- Sleaford - March 8
- Stamford - April 28
- St Helens - May 4
- Swansea - March 7
- Talbot Green - May 5
- Torquay - March 8
- Warley - April 21
- Watton - May 3
- Weymouth - March 3
- Wymondham - April 28
Halifax branch closures
- Aldershot - April 26
- Bangor - April 17
- Bletchley - May 18
- Chester Le Street - April 19
- Chingford - May 5
- Chorlton-cum-Hardy - April 27
- Crouch End - April 27
- Golders Green - May 3
- Grays - June 22
- Leeds (LS1) - March 29
- London (EC3M) - April 19
- Maldon - June 5
- Norbury - May 4
- Purley - June 22
- Putney - May 4
- Redruth - May 16
- Sheerness - May 18
- St Neots - June 6
- Surbiton - May 10
- Whitley Bay - June 21
HSBC branch closures
- Abergavenny - April 18
- Alton - April 25
- Arnold - May 9
- Ashton-Under-Lyne - August 1
- Beccles - June 27
- Bethnal Green - August 15
- Bexhill-On-Sea - April 18
- Bicester - June 20
- Bideford - May 2
- Blackwood - July 25
- Blandford Forum - April 18
- Bognor Regis - July 18
- Brecon - May 9
- Bridport - May 23
- Brighouse - May 16
- Brombrough - July 18
- Chepstow - June 6
- Chippenham - August 15
- Christchurch - July 25
- Cirencester - August 8
- Coalville - July 4
- Coleraine - May 2
- Colwyn Bay - August 15
- Cowbridge - TBC
- Cromer - April 18
- Denbigh - August 8
- Didcot - May 9
- Dorchester - August 22
- Dover - May 9
- Downend - April 25
- Droitwich - July 4
- Dundee - May 30
- Eastwood - August 29
- Epworth - TBC
- Fakenham - May 23
- Filton - May 30
- Frome - June 6
- Gainsborough - May 2
- Gosforth - July 18
- Halesowen - May 16
- Hampstead - August 15
- Harpenden - July 18
- Henley-On-Thames - August 8
- Hertford - June 20
- Holsworthy - TBC
- Honiton - June 13
- Hornchurch - August 15
- Horsforth - July 18
- Hove - May 23
- Hythe - TBC
- Ilkley - June 13
- Kenilworth - August 1
- Kingswinford - July 11
- Knutsford - June 6
- Launceston - May 2
- Leatherhead - July 4
- Leicester - May 30
- Leighton Buzzard - August 29
- Leominster - April 25
- Lewes - June 27
- Liskeard - May 23
- Long Eaton - July 11
- Market Bosworth - April 25
- Market Harborough - May 30
- Marlow - July 18
- Minehead - May 9
- Morley - August 22
- New Milton - June 27
- North Finchley - August 8
- Norwich - July 25
- Oakham - June 20
- Ormskirk - August 1
- Oxted - TBC
- Palmers Green - July 4
- Penarth - June 13
- Pocklington - June 6
- Pontypool - June 27
- Port Talbot - July 11
- Portadown - June 6
- Portishead - July 4
- Putney - August 1
- Reigate - August 8
- Rhyd-Y-Penau - August 29
- Ripley - July 25
- Ross-On-Wye - June 20
- Ryde - August 22
- Seaford - July 25
- Settle - TBC
- Shaftesbury - April 25
- Skipton - June 13
- Sleaford - June 13
- South Shields - June 13
- Southampton - July 11
- St Austell - April 18
- St Ives - April 18
- St Neots - June 27
- Stamford - May 16
- Stirling - June 6
- Stourport-On-Severn - May 30
- Stroud - May 16
- Sudbury - May 23
- Tenby - TBC
- Tonbridge - July 25
- Twickenham - June 20
- Wadebridge - June 27
- Waltham Cross - May 30
- Wells - June 20
- Westbury-On-Trym - August 1
- Wetherby - July 11
- Whitby - May 16
- Whitley Bay - May 2
- Wilmslow - May 2
- Windsor - August 22
- Wymondham - August 22
Lloyds Bank branch closures
- Aintree - June 6
- Beckenham - April 20
- Beeston - May 11
- Borehamwood - May 22
- Chingford - April 25
- Dagenham - April 26
- Gillingham - April 25
- Harrow - June 29
- Hyde - June 21
- Ipswich - May 4
- Lampeter - May 15
- Littlehampton - May 23
- London - May 3
- Newport - June 13
- Norbury - April 19
- Pontefract - April 20
- Ripley - June 14
- Rustington - June 5
- Shaftesbury - June 13
- Twickenham - May 11
- Weybridge - May 10
- Whitstable - May 11
- Wickersley - May 15
Nationwide branch closures
- London (W1H) - February 23
- Gloucestershire (Kingswood) - April 20
NatWest branch closures
- Birstall – June 1
- Blackpool – April 25
- Bootle – May 10
- Broadwater – May 16
- Bromsgrove - January 31
- Buxton - February 2
- Caterham - February 1
- Cheadle - February 2
- Cleethorpes - March 7
- Clitheroe - February 15
- Colwyn Bay – May 17
- Cranbrook – May 30
- Crawley – May 11
- Devizes - March 8
- Dunstable – May 3
- Eastleigh - February 16
- Exeter – May 9
- Fleet – April 27
- Frome – May 11
- Gerrards Cross - February 21
- Glossop - March 2
- Headington - February 7
- Henley-on-Thames - February 7
- Heslington – April 27
- Horwich – TBC
- Ilkley - February 21
- Ilminster – May 18
- Llansamlet – May 25
- London (Clapham) – April 26
- London (Marylebone) – May 23
- London (W1H) - February 23
- Maidstone – May 4
- Oxted - February 22
- Parkstone - March 7
- Potters Bar - February 2
- Sandbach - February 8
- Sheerness - May 25
- Shipley - February 23
- Shoreham-by-Sea - TBC
- Southampton - April 25
- Southsea - February 23
- St. Neots - February 28
- Stourbridge - February 8
- Stroud - April 26
- Thame - March 1
- Tonbridge - March 9
- Torquay - May 31
- Uckfield - March 8
- Waterlooville - March 9
- Wetherby - February 9
- Whitehaven - March 14
- Wokingham - February 9
Santander branch closures
- Dartford - March 30
- Derby - March 30
- Milton Keynes - June 29
- Sheffield - March 30
TSB closures branch closures
- Kirkwall - May 24
- Aberfeldy - May 16
- Newark - May 9
- Luton - May 30
- Banbury - May 31
- Keynsham - May 2
- Evesham - May 4
- Glasgow (G53) - May 17
- Wigan - May 11
