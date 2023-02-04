NETFLIX has taken down a set of guidelines which were aimed at cracking down on password-sharing after they were posted in error across its help centre pages.

The streaming service has been looking into ways to reduce the practice of Netflix users sharing their passwords outside their households and has been trialling guidelines in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica.

This trial requires users to connect their viewing device to their WiFi in their home, open the Netflix app and watch something on the streaming service at least once every 31 days.

However, these guidelines were accidentally posted across help centre pages, including in the U.S. on Wednesday (February 1).

Netflix estimates 100m subscribers are sharing their account to others (Image: PA)

As a result, people shared this online assuming that Netflix was going to be bringing this to its service worldwide very soon.

This did cause some backlash as people threatened to cancel their subscriptions.

The Guardian reported that Netflix said in response to this: “For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries. We have since updated it.”

Although Netflix has yet to unveil its plans to tackle account sharing worldwide, the trial is the closest indication to what a global approach might look like.

When could Netflix crack down on password sharing?





Netflix has claimed that account sharing “undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix”.

It has already had trials on 'paid sharing' where an account holder pays for an extra person, located outside the account holder’s home, to access the service.

Currently, Netflix has around 230m subscribers worldwide and it said that around 100m were sharing their accounts.

It is expected that the 'paid sharing' option could be implemented within the first few months of 2023.