BORING dates are a problem that we've likely all encountered at some point, and sometimes in that situation you might want to come up with an excuse to leave early.

To help with this breakdown provider Britannia Rescue have teamed up with TV personality Denise Van Outen to help rescue Brits from these situations.

The new Dateside Rescue Hotline has been set up to provide those who find themselves in need of rescue from dull dates with the perfect excuse to make a swift exit.

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, Brits can now text or WhatsApp “I need a Dateside Rescue” to 07830794713 to be sent the perfect reason for making a speedy exit via message.

Denis Van Outen has helped create some of the excuses on the hotline (Image: Britannia Rescue)

The service has been launched as new research reveals people will tolerate an average of 51 minutes of a bad date before making their excuses to leave.

What excuses do people often use to escape a boring date?





The study found that 44% of respondents used excuses to get out coming to a date, which included there being an emergency at work, a relative being unwell, and their car having broken down.

Of those who have left mid-date, popular tactics to ‘escape’ were friends phoning with a fake emergency, claiming to have a headache, and even saying their pet is ill.

When will the Dateside Rescue Hotline be available?





It will be available between Wednesday, February 1 and Saturday, February 11 and will operate at peak dating times from Thursday to Saturday 5-9pm.

Excuses generated by the hotline include a fake text from your housemate saying they’ve been locked out, or a text from a needy friend asking for help after a nasty breakup.

Denise, who has teamed up with Britannia Rescue to curate the excuses generated by the hotline, said: “Over the years I’ve certainly been on my fair share of bad dates. We all know there’s nothing worse than when you just don’t click with someone, and desperately want to be rescued!

"I had a lot of fun coming up with the excuses for this one- and hope the Britannia Rescue service goes a little way to help elevate the pain of bad dates this February.”

Henry Topham, Managing Director of Britannia Rescue, commented: “As a breakdown provider, we’re all too familiar with knowing what it feels like when you need to be rescued and while we’re traditionally in the habit of looking after broken-down vehicles, this February we’re happy to be stepping in to rescue daters from the awful pain of a bad date!

"Does your date not look like their picture, or won’t stop talking about their ex? Don’t despair because Dateside Rescue is here to help.”