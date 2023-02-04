NEWPORT'S new Poundland store in Friars Walk has opened its doors.

The budget retailer has moved to a larger store in the unit opposite New Look, which officially opened today, Saturday.

The space was previously occupied by Tin Shed Theatre Co’s Unit 9 and was also the former site of Mothercare in Friars Walk.

The 7,241 sq ft branch replaces the store in the Kingsway shopping centre, which closed on January 18, while the other city centre store – on Commercial Street – is set to close in March.

There is another Newport store in Spytty.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We’ve worked hard to create a store that shows off Poundland at its best and one that the people of Newport can be proud of.

“Our new Friars Walk store keeps us right in the heart of the city and will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a really convenient location.

“Just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to beat the economic squeeze.”

When the new branch was announced, Poundland said it would employ 18 full- and part-time members of staff, including five new recruits.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Poundland into the centre,” said Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk.