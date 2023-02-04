KIT Harington has revealed that he and his wife Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together.

The two actors met whilst starring together in Game of Thrones, with Harington playing Jon Snow and Leslie playing Ygritte

They married in 2018 and a few years later they announced the birth of their son in February 2021.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US, Harington said of his two-year-old son: “We think he might be quite smart. It’s surprising, seeing as we’re both actors, we’re not sure quite where that has come from.

Here's the video of Kit Harington announcing the second baby on the Jimmy Fallon show.pic.twitter.com/sEozOLKA1m — Bishop (@BlindWanda) February 4, 2023

“He loves applause, every time he does something good we give him applause and we’re worrying that is kind of pushing him towards acting.

“We’re a bit like ‘You might be too smart for this, go save the world, we’re thick, we had no choice’.”

Harington, 36, added: “He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is he’s about to get a brother or sister. I’m terrified.

“With the first baby you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months, well the man is anyway.

“But this time the reality check comes much sooner, you get practical real quick.

“I’m not sure he’s quite conceptually understood it yet. We’re trying to get him ready for it, we point at Rose’s tummy and we say ‘mummy’s baby’ and he points at his tummy and says ‘my baby’.”