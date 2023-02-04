THE funeral of a former headteacher who taught in seven Newport schools across 38 years will be held this week.

Brenda Rowley began her teaching career in Alexandra School in Pill in 1947, and taught thousands of pupils before her retirement in 1985.

Born in Warrington in 1927, Miss Rowley moved to Newport with her parents in 1936 where they lived in Morden Road.

From Alexandra School, Miss Rowley moved to Crindau Primary School, and then to St Woolos Primary, before becoming deputy head of Eveswell Primary School.

Brenda Rowley began teaching in 1947 and had a 38-year career across schools in Newport. (Image: Family photo)

She was transferred to Somerton School, before receiving her first headteacher appointment at the new Malpas Park Primary School in 1966.

Miss Rowley’s final career move was to become headteacher at Glasllwch Primary School, where she spent 16 years before retiring.

Across her career, Ms Rowley witnessed many changes to the school curriculum and environment – from finding ink frozen in the inkwells in 1947, to having three computers in her school by her retirement in 1985.

Brenda Rowley (second from right) at the opening of Malpas Park Primary School in 1966. (Image: Supplied)

Miss Rowley believed strongly in giving children the opportunity to develop a wide range of interests, and, when head of Glasllwch Primary, shared her lifelong love of music with her pupils by forming a school orchestra.

The orchestra was made up of as many as 47 children, who played in competitions locally and in the Cheltenham and Bath Music Festivals.

Upon her retirement, Miss Rowley had more time for her own music, playing the violin with Newport Concert Orchestra – now the City of Newport Symphony Orchestra – where she was also deputy conductor.

Brenda Rowley (centre) with staff at Malpas Park Primary School. (Image: Supplied)

She also developed her love of writing and was a member of a local writing group, and had a book of poetry and short stories published in her 80s.

Miss Rowley was also passionate about art, specialising in watercolour painting, and would always take her art materials with her wherever she went.

She also loved to travel, and visited Australia many times to spend time with family.

Brenda Rowley taught thousands of pupils across her career. (Image: Supplied)

Miss Rowley took great joy in chance encounters with former pupils, and even in her later years, she would still regularly come in to contact with past students.

She passed away on Tuesday, January 3, at the Royal Gwent Hospital at the age of 95.

Miss Rowley’s funeral will be held at Duckpool Road Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 7 at 11.15am, followed by cremation at Langstone Vale Crematorium.