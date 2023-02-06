Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Lucas Owen Mruk was born two weeks early on January 20, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 120z. He is the first child of Kate Stokes and Owen Mruk, of Sebastopol.

Willow White was born two weeks early on November 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 4oz. She is the first child of Amy Sims and Jordan White, of Cwmbran.

Ayda Rose and Elora Faye were born on November 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 14oz and 4lb 14oz respectively. Their parents are Nicola and Gary Hawke, Newport, and their siblings are Coby, 16, and Leia, 12.

Taran Carpenter was born on January 8, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 9oz. His parents are Paisley and Jack Carpenter, of Gwent.

Jacob John Warren was born on December 30, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. His parents are Bethan Parry and Dafydd Warren, of Torfaen, and his big brother is George Raymond Warren, two.