TWO men have been arrested in Pontypool following a drugs raid.

The men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs on Friday, February 3 in the Pontnewynydd area.

Gwent Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information which could help should come forward.

“Officers from Pontypool and Cwmbran Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“As a result two males were arrested for possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and they remain in police custody at this time.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

“This is in response to information and intelligence received from various sources, including members of the community.

“By working together, we will continue to target criminals in our area.

“If you have any information or intelligence about any criminal offences, including drug use and supply, please contact us on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or talk to one of your local police team when you see us on patrol.”