Thomas Richard Woods worked as a sales manager for Hengoed-based Oakmain Ltd – a company which specialised in the installation and service of garage equipment mainly for independent garages and MOT stations.

The company also completed the MOT Station application (VT01) form, which is required to set up an MOT test station on behalf of customers.

Solicitors letters are one of the supporting documents required to open or change an MOT test station, as they show proof the applicant either owns the land or have a licence to occupy, a rental agreement, or an enforceable lease with the landowner for the premises.

DVSA examiners first uncovered fraudulent activity after carrying out a regular routine MOT garage audit.

Woods was convicted of three charges of providing counterfeit solicitors letters to help secure MOT testing station status – between November 2019 and October 2021.

At Newport Crown Court on January 16, Woods was sentenced to 18 months for each of the three offences – running concurrently. His sentence was suspended for 18 months because of his previous good character and personal circumstances.

He was ordered to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay costs of £4,736.20 and a £149 victim surcharge.

The judge in the case said that in forging solicitors letters and lying about legal situations, Woods had sought to blame other people for his actions, had compromised the MOT system deliberately undermining it and had also undermined confidence in solicitors.

This was the first ever prosecution for providing fraudulent solicitors letters used as part of MOT garage applications.

DVSA’s director of enforcement, Marian Kitson said: “Applications to be an MOT testing station are made in good faith by the applicants concerned.

“Motorists need to feel confident they can rely on MOT testing stations to carry out any necessary work and garages using professional services should expect the service to be legitimate.

“This case shows the DVSA will take action against those who abuse the MOT testing scheme for their own gain.”