MEMBERS of the Unite union will continue with planned ambulance strikes today and tomorrow despite an improved Welsh Government offer.

On Friday, the GMB, the Royal College of Nursing, and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy confirmed they were suspending their planned strikes to consider an improved offer from the Welsh Government.

However, the more than 1,000 Unite members will continue with their planned action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It would be wholly premature for Unite to talk about any deals being done in relation to the Welsh Ambulance dispute.

“As far as Unite is concerned negotiations are continuing. Unite will be available all weekend in the hope that a satisfactory offer can be put together to avert strikes next week.

“However, we are not in that place now. So, at the moment Unite’s ambulance workers will be on strike on Monday.”

The Welsh Government has made an improved pay offer to health workers, which includes an extra three per cent on top of the Pay Review Body recommendations.

The offer will be backdated to April 2022, and includes “a number of non-pay commitments to enhance staff wellbeing”.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said negotiations over these “non-pay commitments” will continue this week.

“Following continued discussions over the last week, we are pleased to announce that an enhanced pay offer has been made to our health trade unions,” said the spokesperson.

“Whilst there is currently no improved pay offer on the table for NHS staff in England, it was also agreed that any resulting Barnett consequential following any improved offer to staff in England would result in a further pay offer to staff in Wales.

“We would like to thank those that have participated in the negotiations for their positive engagement and goodwill.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “During strike days our services will be much more limited.

“This includes disruption to NHS 111 Wales.

“Only call 999 if it’s life-threatening.”