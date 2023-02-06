THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed overnight this week as part of ongoing repair works on the cables.

Workmen and engineers have been toiling away high above the roadway on the Grade-I listed bridge, to inspect and repair the cables which hold it in place.

Work to identify corrosion to the zinc-coated steel cables has been taking place since June last year.

Throughout this week, cable inspection works are scheduled to take place overnight.

On Monday and Tuesday, the eastbound carriageway will be closed between 7pm and 6am for routine maintenance works, including barrier and pothole repairs.

The westbound carriageway will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday between 7pm and 6am for the removal of the lane closures for the cable inspections which have been taking place.

From Friday, both lanes of the westbound carriageway will be opened again as the cable inspection works have been completed.

“We'll have a further full weekend bridge closure in March so that we can remove the remaining scaffolding and gantries, which requires the use of a crane,” said a National Highways spokesperson.

“There will then be some overnight closures of the eastbound carriageway so we can remove all of the lane one traffic management and return it to two lanes running.”

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed overnight throughout the following week for “essential maintenance works”.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm to 6am on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, and westbound on Wednesday and Thursday at those same times.

You can find more information about the closures on Severn Bridges at: nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/the-severn-bridges