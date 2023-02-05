POLICE have raided a cannabis factory in Gwent where multiple plants were growing.
Officers executed a drugs warrant at an undisclosed address in the Machen area of Caerphilly on Saturday night.
Gwent Police did not reveal if any arrests had been made.
On Twitter, they wrote: "Cannabis cultivation found and seized in the Machen area this evening by B relief Caerphilly South.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article