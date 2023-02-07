DEAN CLAY, 34, of Langstone Court Road, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on January 10.

He was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £800 surcharge.

HOLLY BOWEN, 32, of Langstone Court Road, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on January 10.

She was fined £1,920 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £768 surcharge.

ELLISE ROBERTSON, 27, of Jeddo Street, Pill, Newport, was jailed for six weeks after she pleaded guilty to common assault and stealing goods from Tesco on August 4, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

STUART HANCOCK, 45, of Ifton Place, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assault by beating and stealing a mobile phone and Lego on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

ADAM ALI, 35, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 104 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Wharf Road on June 5, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMES FRANCIS, 35, of Westfield Avenue, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence, assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – and the criminal damage of to a police van by spitting blood in the cage of the vehicle in Abergavenny on August 7, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs, £24 compensation and a £114 surcharge.

ROBERT BROOKS, 35, of Greenfield Close, Joys Green, Lydbrook, Gloucestershire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving at the Friars Walk car park in Newport with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 13.

He was fined £370 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.

SINEAD JONES, 30, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three months after she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Pleasant View on November 30, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.