WE have been treated to some spectacular sunsets in recent days and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out capturing them. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Sunset in Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill

Sunset over Undy. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Sunset in Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris

The sky in Newport. Picture: Tia Gorry

Sunset over Brynmawr. Picture: Sarah Emma Art

Sunset at Garn lakes,Blaenavon. Picture: Robin Birt