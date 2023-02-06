WE have been treated to some spectacular sunsets in recent days and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out capturing them. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Sunset in Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill
Sunset over Undy. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Sunset in Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris
The sky in Newport. Picture: Tia Gorry
Sunset over Brynmawr. Picture: Sarah Emma Art
Sunset at Garn lakes,Blaenavon. Picture: Robin Birt
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here