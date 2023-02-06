The six week old black bunnies were found under a children’s climbing frame in a park, between Oliver Road and Hampden Road in Liswerry.

The three bunnies were found by a member of public in a wet cardboard box.

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: “It is very sad to think these rabbits were just abandoned. We don’t know how long they were there for, but at least they were in a public place and were found.

The three baby bunnies that were rescued from a cardboard box in a park.

“This person then looked after them, for which we are really grateful for until we arrived, the rabbits are doing okay and are now in RSPCA care.

“If anyone has any information about these rabbits, they can contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The incident follows after two adult rabbits and four baby rabbits, who were abandoned in a dog crate on January 28th in a wooded area near Duffryn.

Sadly, one of the babies were found dead, and another rabbit died shortly afterwards.

The park in Liswerry where the bunnies were found under a climbing frame in a cardboard box.

She added: “The bunnies who were left in the park are very cute and would have made lovely pets, it is so sad that someone just left them.

“We do understand that times are tough at the moment, but abandoning animals to fend for themselves is not the answer.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to please seek help.

The RSPCA are providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub.

The baby rabbits are now in the care of RSPCA Cymru.

The online hub has practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “Our rescue teams will be out and about in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

“Please don’t let animals pay the price of the cost of living crisis. To join the Winter Rescue and help our rescuers be there for the animals in need, please visit our website.”