There were severe days on the M4 this morning after a lorry broke down near a busy junction.
The congestion stretched from J26 Malpas Road to J29 Castleton on the eastbound carriageway at 7.19 this morning.
Drivers were warned to allow extra time for their journey.
Welsh Government Traffic Officers attended to a broken-down van at J26.
According to Traffic Wales the congestion was cleared at 9.27am.
