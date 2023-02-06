Video footage played at court showed Ricky Davies driving with a can in his hand, while a friend says to the camera: "Look at the mess on my butty."

The driver, of Aneurin Terrace, Rhymney, has been jailed for eight years for causing the death by dangerous driving of his friend, 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes, on Sunday, May 8 last year.

Davies had been drinking and taking drugs that weekend, attending a house party and a nightclub, before picking up Mr Hughes and some other friends to attend a dog show in Usk.

Watch the video here (Sources: CPS/Gwent Police):

CCTV footage recorded Davies buying cans of cider at a shop that morning.

After the show, the friends were travelling in Davies' Ford Focus along the B4235 in Shirenewton when he veered around a bend at "excessive speed", drifting onto the wrong side of the road, and ploughing into an oncoming Peugeot.

Mr Hughes died at the scene of a "catastrophic" head injury, while the driver of the Peugeot was also seriously hurt.

Davies also had broken bones following the "massive" impact of the crash, which happened at around 1.30pm that day.

Davies, now 30, earlier admitted charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, drink driving with 152 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

At Cardiff Crown Court last Friday, he was sentenced to eight years in prison and disqualified from driving.

The judge told him he had caused “immeasurable pain and lifelong suffering and grief to so many”.

She noted around 300 people had attended a memorial service for Mr Hughes, which “shows how much and how widely he is missed”.

“The blame was all yours,” she told the defendant.

“No sentence passed by this court is ever going to adequately reflect the harm you’ve done and the grief you’ve caused."

Seven weeks after the crash, the sentencing guidelines for causing death by dangerous driving were strengthened to include a maximum punishment of life in prison.

But because Davies committed the offences before the law changed, the court was told he had to be sentenced according to the previous laws, which carried a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, before guilty pleas were taken into account.