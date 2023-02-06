But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

Today we meet Matthew Morris, 45, who is a firefighter.

When and why did you take up photography?

I started to take photos in my late teens, but its in the last 10 years that I have got into taking photos. I do it to relax.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love watching nature and seeing the variety of animals and scenery.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

The Brecon Beacons and Forest Farm in Cardiff because of the great scenery.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon 3310 and an iPhone.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

A photo of a rabbit with a flower. I love the colours and the way its holding/eating the flower.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

Too share my photos and to get new ideas and locations for photos.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Its not the camera which makes a good photographer, its the person. If it makes you happy, do it.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Yellowstone National Park in the USA to photograph bison and bears.