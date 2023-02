The Met Office has forecasted that temperatures across Gwent will drop to below zero.

The forecaster has issued a cold weather alert as the nation braces for an artic freeze.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Another night of mostly clear spells and light winds allowing for some mist and fog patches to develop as well as frost.

“Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

Traffic Wales has warned drivers to take extra care on the roads this evening and tomorrow morning due to ice.

❄️Gritters will be out across our network this evening & tomorrow morning.



Take extra care on roads vulnerable to ice, as surface temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight.



Plan ahead & drive to the conditions❄️ pic.twitter.com/nJN77M9zqL — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 6, 2023

There will be freezing fog patches in the morning with a mist covering large parts of Gwent.

Hour by hour Newport forecast:

7pm: Cloudy, four degrees, feels like two degrees.

8pm: Cloudy, three degrees, feels like two degrees.

9pm: Cloudy, three degrees, feels like two degrees.

10pm: Cloudy, two degrees, feels like one degree.

11pm: Mist, two degrees, feels like one degree.

12am: Fog, two degrees, feels like minus one degrees.

1am: Fog, two degrees, feels like minus one degrees.

2am: Mist, one degree, feels like minus one degrees.

3am: Mist, one degree, feels like minus two degrees.

4am: Mist, zero degrees, feels like minus two degrees.

5am: Mist, minus one degree, feels like minus two degrees.

6am: Fog, zero degrees, feels like minus three degrees.

7am: Fog, minus one degree, feels like minus three degrees.

8am: Mist, minus one degree, feels like minus three degrees.

9am: Mist, one degree, feels like minus two degrees.