A MAN was killed as he was changing a burst tyre on his van by a dangerous driver on a country road, a court was told.

Shane White, 54, is on trial accused of being responsible for causing the death of 31-year-old Mark Rowley from Pontypool following a crash outside Abergavenny.

He died a week after he being involved in the collision on the B4269 between Llanellen and Llanfoist at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Man with machete arrested by armed police

White has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.

It is claimed the defendant, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, who was driving a black Fiat Punto, hit Mr Rowley after he’d collided with him and an oncoming Jaguar car.

It is alleged White took a “risk” and decided to overtake the stationary van "on a winding country road" and when the road surface was wet.

Mr Rowley had pulled over to fix a burst tyre after his silver Ford Transit had just struck a tree on the road.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “At the time he was hit by the defendant’s vehicle, Mark Rowley was standing by the side of his broken down van just leaning into his driver’s seat.

“The crown’s case, or the allegation that it makes, is that the collision with Mr Rowley would have been entirely avoidable for a careful and competent driver.

“That, members of the jury, is the base standard to which all drivers are expected to drive. Careful and competent.

“It’s no magic formula for court. It is how drivers are expected to drive.

“The crown say Mr White was not such a driver on that day and he drove in a manner far below that standard.

“Simply put, it was dangerous driving and dangerous driving resulting in a death.”

Jurors were told it had rained earlier that day and it was raining when police arrived at the scene.

Mr Rowley had put on his hazard warning lights and had removed four out of the five wheel nuts on the tyre before he was hit.

“The road surface was wet,” the prosecutor told the jury.

“That should have been a red flag warning for a driver on a country road, a winding road, to take greater care, particularly around bends.”

She added: “He had the time to brake, he had the time to reduce his speed.

“He chose to overtake without knowing what was coming.”

“His driving was an obvious risk.”

The trial, expected to last four to five days, continues.