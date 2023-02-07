The Abbey Hotel, in Tintern, used to be one of the most prominent buildings in the Wye Valley village before it was left to rot for almost 10 years behind hoardings.

The building, which is one of the first you come across when entering the village from the south, sites directly opposite the historically important 12th century Cistercian Tintern Abbey.

Once a popular destination for tourists and those looking for a tasty meal while visiting Tintern, the Abbey View closed a number of years ago. Plans to develop the site for residential use in about 2014 but no work has ever been started.

Since then, the historic building was fallen into disrepair and been attacked by vandals.

Pictures - some included above - from urban explorers Ghostramblers Investigations show the state of the hotel last summer.

The hotel was originally known as the Beaufort Hotel before being renamed in 2002.

Parts of the building are believed to date back to 1206 when it was inside the original precinct wall of Tintern Abbey.

Now, hope could be on the horizon for the site, if comments from a local councillor are anything to go by.

While work is yet to get under way, cllr Ann Webb - who represents the St Arvans ward for Monmouthshire County Council - said: "The former Abbey Hotel has at last been sold.

"This former hotel has been a eye sore for many years having previously been a loved and well used hotel.

"Years of long and protracted Planning Applications have been made by the previous owner, but not successful in gaining permission ultimately for his desires.

"The hotel and grounds have been a concerns with villagers and those who knew the hotel previously.

"I now look forward to work commencing on this site which has the wonderful view of the Abbey and at the entrance to Tintern so that locals and visitors may once again enjoy the facilities which the refurbished hotel will have to offer."