We are all by now far too familiar with the distressing scenes being witnessed in Ukraine and the heart rendering toll this is taking on the civilian population.

However, it has been heartening to see the support that people across Blaenau Gwent, Wales and the UK have shown to our Ukrainian friends as they fight for their freedom.

At the end of 2022 working with Senedd colleagues, across all parties, the ‘Senedd Cymru – Together for Ukraine’ appeal was launched.

The aim of the appeal was to raise money to send vital supplies to the Ukraine. I am grateful for the support that the appeal received from people across Blaenau Gwent and Wales.

This support enabled me, Mick Antoniw MS, and former miner Carwyn Donovan to purchase and drive a 4x4 vehicle full of life-saving medical supplies, cold-weather clothes, satellite communications equipment and UK military ration packs from Wales to Lviv in Western Ukraine.

After a four-day journey and upon arrival in Lviv we met with local contacts to hand over the vehicle and supplies, which were then driven onward to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Within hours the 4x4 and supplies were put straight to use on the front line by the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region.

What struck me most during my time in Ukraine was the sheer resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people to defend their country.

The war is affecting daily lives in ways we couldn’t begin to imagine, and whilst the people of Ukraine are incredibly resilient, they still urgently need our help.

So again, helped by Members of the Senedd, this February, we intend to repeat the journey from Wales to Ukraine and supply another vehicle fully loaded with vital equipment to help Ukraine in its fight against Putin and to defend their freedom.

We have relaunched the ‘Senedd Cymru – Together for Ukraine’ appeal and would be grateful for any support you may be able to provide.

Details can be found here: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/senedd-cymru-together---urgent-appeal-for-ukraine