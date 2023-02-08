THE best hairdresser in Wales has opened their own hair salon in Blaenavon.
Hair by Beth, owned and run by Bethan Worrell, opened last Friday by Blaenavon’s mayor Alan Jones.
Ms Worrell called owning her own salon ‘a dream.’
Ms Worrell and mayor Alan Jones. Picture: Bethan Worrell
The 27-year-old was named Best Hairdresser of the Year at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards on Sunday, January 22.
Ms Worrell said: “I’ve always wanted to be a hairdresser since I was a little girl.
“Owning my own salon has always been a dream.
Inside Hair by Beth. Picture: Bethan Worrell
“I have built my business up over the past year and a half.”
Located on 42 Broad Street Blaenavon, Ms Worrell has been a hairdresser for over 10 years.
The best in Wales' new salon. Picture: Bethan Worrell
Speaking to the Argus last week Ms Worrell thanked her clients for their support.
The hairdresser has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best of Wales Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here