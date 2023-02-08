Hair by Beth, owned and run by Bethan Worrell, opened last Friday by Blaenavon’s mayor Alan Jones.

Ms Worrell called owning her own salon ‘a dream.’

Ms Worrell and mayor Alan Jones (Image: Bethan Worrell)

The 27-year-old was named Best Hairdresser of the Year at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards on Sunday, January 22.

Ms Worrell said: “I’ve always wanted to be a hairdresser since I was a little girl.

“Owning my own salon has always been a dream.

Inside Hair by Beth (Image: Bethan Worrell)

“I have built my business up over the past year and a half.”

Located on 42 Broad Street Blaenavon, Ms Worrell has been a hairdresser for over 10 years.

The best in Wales' new salon (Image: Bethan Worrell)

Speaking to the Argus last week Ms Worrell thanked her clients for their support.

The hairdresser has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best of Wales Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.