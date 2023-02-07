That was the view of shadow minister for equalities, Altaf Hussain MS, speaking in response to the Welsh government plan to make Wales the most LGBTQ+-friendly nation in Europe.

He said that the LGBTQ+ community was simply being used as a series of pawns in a Labour power-grab.

Deputy minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, announced the Welsh government plan this morning (Tuesday).

“We want to improve equality and inclusion for all LGBTQ+ people, so as a community we feel safe to be ourselves free from fear, discrimination and hate," she said.

Alongside the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, Ms Blythyn set out exactly how plan "will make a real difference to the lives, prospects, and outcomes for all LGBTQ+ people".

The LGBTQ+ Action Plan underlines Wales’ intention to advance LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion, the deputy minister said.

It, the Welsh government says, was the first time existing commitments had been brought together.

The deputy minister said: “We have come a long way in the past few decades, but we cannot be complacent.

"Progress can and never should be taken for granted. LGBTQ+ communities remain under attack, with our hard-fought-for rights at risk of being rolled back around the world, including here in the UK.

“I’m proud that here in Wales LGBTQ+ rights are embedded in the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government commitments and the LGBTQ+ Action Plan is a commitment in the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.

“The plan is ambitious but with hope at its heart.

"We are absolutely committed to meaningful change for LGBTQ+ communities.”

However, the opposition were quick to voice their concerns.

Shadow minister for equalities, Altaf Hussain MS said that "chaos" was ahead on the path the Welsh government were choosing to tread.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community have and continue to face discrimination," he said.

"Sadly, it is clear that the pandemic has further exacerbated structural inequalities in Wale.

“People across the world have a right to be themselves without fear of discrimination or persecution and the Welsh Conservatives will always fight for the rights of communities across Wales.

“While I firmly believe that more needs to be done to support LGBTQ+ people, the further devolution of powers is not the answer.

"We have seen the chaos that the SNP have brought about with devolved powers and now Labour ministers are seeking to do the same.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t deserve to be used as a political tool by Labour ministers in their bid to secure more powers."

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price MS said: “Politics is about making a difference and improving the lives of the people you serve.

“This means delivering change for everyone in society and we are proud to be working with the Welsh Government on our shared ambition for Wales to be the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe.”

To mark the publication of the Plan, the two politicians – who are open members of the LGBTQ+ community themselves – visited the Pride and Protest exhibition at St Fagans National Museum of History.

The deputy minister said: “Welsh LGBTQ+ culture and heritage in Wales has contributed to our legacy and experiences as a nation – for too long our history has been hidden and these stories need to be told.

“The showcasing of LGBTQ+ stories in history and heritage is getting better. This exhibition is an excellent example, and the plan aims to build on this.”

Lisa Power, who co-founded Stonewall and contributed to the development of the LGBTQ+ Action Plan, said: “Wales is a shining beacon in this area.

“When many people look at LGBTQ+ issues, they only see the LGBTQ-ness of the people and they don’t recognise that we are citizens alongside everyone else."