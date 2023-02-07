Teachers belonging to the National Education Union (NEU) walked out last Wednesday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and recruitment.

The industrial action caused widespread disruption across Gwent, forcing dozens of schools to close, or partially close, because of staff shortages.

The strikes meant councils had to make alternative arrangements to provide lunches for children who normally receive free school meals.

In Caerphilly county borough, the council has confirmed it will now be making a special payment to any parents whose children were affected in this way.

A council spokesperson told the Argus a voucher will be paid to eligible parents at a later date, in March.

This payment will cover "all scheduled strike dates" planned in February, they said, adding that the delay was because of clerical requirements at the post office.

In other parts of Gwent, children who normally receive free school meals were given other lunches during last week's teacher strike.

Blaenau Gwent council said such children "were given the opportunity to access a packed lunch" last Wednesday.

The council there will shortly decide on how to provide meals for those children when the NEU holds its other days of industrial action in the coming weeks.

In Torfaen, the council has taken the same approach.

Tracy James, Torfaen Council’s catering operations manager, said: "The school catering team provided a normal service and menu for all pupils attending school.

"Pupils receiving free school meals who were not in school [last] Wednesday due to strike action were able to access a packed lunch provision.

"There have been no additional funds received from the Welsh Government to offer payments in lieu of meal provision in this instance."

Monmouthshire and Newport councils did not respond to a request for comment on their plans for free school meal provision.

Unless the NEU and the Welsh Government strike a deal in the coming days, the union's members will take a second day of planned industrial action on Monday, February 14.

Additionally, the union has arranged two strike days on March 14 and 15.