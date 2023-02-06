Emergency support is being given to people who are sleeping outdoors in Newport during the current cold weather.

Newport City Council’s Rough Sleepers team, along with partners Horizon, the Wallich, Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS), Eden Gate and Housing First, may be able to offer a temporary warm overnight space.

If you are sleeping outdoors in Newport during the current cold weather and are working with one of these partners, contact them for support and advice.

If you are not working with one of these services, you can also contact them for support and advice on one of the following numbers:

Newport City Council – 01633 656656

Horizon (Cyfannol Women’s Aid) - 03300 564456

The Wallich – 01633 251577 (9am-5pm)

Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS) – 01633 245890 (9am-5pm)

Eden Gate – 01633 243235 (9am-5pm)

For those who may be concerned about anyone sleeping out during the cold weather, you can report their details via the Street link app or by contacting the council on 01633 656656.

The Salvation Army is also looking for donations of sleeping bags, duvets, toiletries and non-perishable foods.

These can be taken to The Salvation Army, 1 Hill Street Newport. NP20 1LZ and will be distributed to those who are in need.